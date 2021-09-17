Copper provides secure custody for OXY and MAPS tokens, supporting growing investor demand for DeFi

Copper provides secure custody for OXY and MAPS tokens, supporting growing investor demand for DeFiLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Copper.co, a leading provider of digital asset custody and trading solutions, today announced that it …

Oxygen and Maps.me are built on the growing and liquid Serum ecosystem which leverages an on-chain orderbook for decentralised trading and to match borrowers and lenders. Serum itself is powered by the fast and low-cost Solana blockchain .

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Copper.co, a leading provider of digital asset custody and trading solutions, today announced that it now provides custody for OXY and MAPS, the tokens powering the Oxygen and Maps.me ecosystems.

Custody of OXY and MAPS on the Copper platform will support investment in these DeFi projects from institutional investors, who require the highest level of security for the custody of their digital assets.

Copper's multi-award-winning custody solution harnesses the security of MPC (Multi-Party Computation) technology, which creates three separated key shards rather than one private key, largely eliminating the risk of key exposure in online transactions. Over 300 institutions already use Copper's digital asset custody solutions.

Alex Grebnev, Co-Founder of Oxygen and Maps.me, commented: "Working with Copper reflects the continuing commitment of the Oxygen and Maps.me ecosystems to integrate with the broader digital asset landscape, as well as to become more accessible to mainstream institutional investors. Providing liquidity and safe storage for new and existing investors will continue to be a critical part of the roadmap for developing the Oxygen and Maps.me ecosystems, which aim to build alternative market infrastructure for DeFi and drive its mass adoption."

Dmitry Tokarev, CEO, Copper, commented: "We're delighted to be supporting the development of the Oxygen and Maps.me ecosystems and the growth of investment in DeFi with our agile and secure custody. There is great potential for us to extend our partnership - for example, by looking at how we could connect our institutional clients with Oxygen's alternative market infrastructure - and we will continue to explore how we can work together further."

About Copper

Founded in 2018 by Dmitry Tokarev, Copper provides a gateway into the cryptoasset space for institutional investors by offering custody, prime brokerage, and settlements across 250 digital assets and more than 40 exchanges. It is committed to providing flexible solutions for institutional investors that can adapt to the changing cryptoasset space, while enabling far greater transparency and control for asset managers.