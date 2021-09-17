BIOQUAL Presents Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021 and Declares Dividend
BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC-Pink:BIOQ) ( www.bioqual.com):
|
2021
2020
Revenue
$
57,683,502
$
46,360,201
Income Before Income Tax
$
8,616,025
$
5,488,938
Net Income
$
6,326,825
$
4,230,938
Basic Earnings per Share
of Common Stock
$
7.08
$
4.74
Diluted Earnings per Share
of Common Stock
$
7.08
$
4.73
Weighted Average
Number of Shares Outstanding
For Basic Per Share
|
