BIOQUAL Presents Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021 and Declares Dividend BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC-Pink:BIOQ) ( www.bioqual.com): 2021 2020 Revenue $ 57,683,502 $ 46,360,201 Income Before Income Tax $ 8,616,025 $ 5,488,938 Net Income $ 6,326,825 $ 4,230,938 Basic Earnings per Share …



