BIOQUAL Presents Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021 and Declares Dividend

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC-Pink:BIOQ) ( www.bioqual.com):

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

Revenue

 

$

57,683,502

 

$

46,360,201

     

Income Before Income Tax

 

$

8,616,025

 

$

5,488,938

     

Net Income

 

$

6,326,825

 

$

4,230,938

     

Basic Earnings per Share

   

of Common Stock

 

$

7.08

 

$

4.74

     

Diluted Earnings per Share

   

of Common Stock

 

$

7.08

 

$

4.73

     

Weighted Average

     

Number of Shares Outstanding

     

For Basic Per Share

Wertpapier


