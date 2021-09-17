Notification from major shareholder regarding ongoing rights issue

GreenMobility A/S, CVR no. 35 52 15 85 (“GreenMobility” or the “Company”), hereby announces that the Company has received notifications from two of its major shareholders HICO Group ApS, ultimately owned by GreenMobility’s founder Henrik Isaksen, and Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank regarding certain transactions to be carried out as part of GreenMobility’s ongoing rights issue.

Reference is also made to the company announcement no. 91/2021 dated 3 September 2021 regarding the Company’s fully committed and guaranteed rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 1,474,025 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.40 each at a subscription price of DKK 100 per new share and the Prospectus published by the Company in that connection.

HICO Group ApS has informed that it has entered into agreements with Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank (“Arbejdernes Landsbank”) and a Danish institutional investor, who jointly will acquire all pre-emptive subscription rights from HICO Group ApS. This will be carried out in addition to the DKK 15.78 million that Arbejdernes Landsbank has committted to subscribe for as part of its pre-subscription commitment to exercise its pre-emprive subscription rights and potentially up to DKK 15.95 million as part of its guarantee commitment as also described in the prospectus published by GreenMobility.

As a result of completion of the rights issue and these transactions it is expected that HICO Group ApS will fall below the threshold of 1/3 and Arbejdernes Landsbank may potentially cross above the threshold of 15% of the outstanding share capital and voting rights in the Company depending on the subscription pursuant to Arbjedernes Landsbank’s guarantee commitment. HICO Group ApS and Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank will give notification pursuant to sections 38-40 of the Capital Markets Act of their exact number of shares and voting rights held in the Company when information is available after completion and final allocation of shares in the Company’s rights issue end September 2021.

Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank also acts as settlement agent in connection with the rights issue.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR & ESG, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars (EVs). Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment