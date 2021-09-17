checkAd

Notification from major shareholder regarding ongoing rights issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 16:55  |  22   |   |   

Company Announcement no. 94 – 2021
Copenhagen, September 17th, 2021

Notification from major shareholder regarding ongoing rights issue

GreenMobility A/S, CVR no. 35 52 15 85 (“GreenMobility” or the “Company”), hereby announces that the Company has received notifications from two of its major shareholders HICO Group ApS, ultimately owned by GreenMobility’s founder Henrik Isaksen, and Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank regarding certain transactions to be carried out as part of GreenMobility’s ongoing rights issue.

Reference is also made to the company announcement no. 91/2021 dated 3 September 2021 regarding the Company’s fully committed and guaranteed rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 1,474,025 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.40 each at a subscription price of DKK 100 per new share and the Prospectus published by the Company in that connection.

HICO Group ApS has informed that it has entered into agreements with Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank (“Arbejdernes Landsbank”) and a Danish institutional investor, who jointly will acquire all pre-emptive subscription rights from HICO Group ApS. This will be carried out in addition to the DKK 15.78 million that Arbejdernes Landsbank has committted to subscribe for as part of its pre-subscription commitment to exercise its pre-emprive subscription rights and potentially up to DKK 15.95 million as part of its guarantee commitment as also described in the prospectus published by GreenMobility.

As a result of completion of the rights issue and these transactions it is expected that HICO Group ApS will fall below the threshold of 1/3 and Arbejdernes Landsbank may potentially cross above the threshold of 15% of the outstanding share capital and voting rights in the Company depending on the subscription pursuant to Arbjedernes Landsbank’s guarantee commitment. HICO Group ApS and Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank will give notification pursuant to sections 38-40 of the Capital Markets Act of their exact number of shares and voting rights held in the Company when information is available after completion and final allocation of shares in the Company’s rights issue end September 2021.

Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank also acts as settlement agent in connection with the rights issue.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR & ESG, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars (EVs). Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notification from major shareholder regarding ongoing rights issue Company Announcement no. 94 – 2021Copenhagen, September 17th, 2021 Notification from major shareholder regarding ongoing rights issue GreenMobility A/S, CVR no. 35 52 15 85 (“GreenMobility” or the “Company”), hereby announces that the Company has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
D-BOX Becomes the Official Haptic Supplier of Adrenalin GmbH
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - Meggitt plc
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...