NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK

On Wednesday, NSAV Director, Mr. Yuen Wong, gave a presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Please see the link below to view Mr. Wong’s presentation.

London, England, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the launch of its Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk ( https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/ ). NSAV’s OTC Desk offers private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk provides its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet. Today, nearly all major crypto exchanges have their own OTC Desk. Kraken https://www.kraken.com/ , in 2019, acquired major OTC Crypto Trading Desk, Circle Trade, and is now one of the world’s leading OTC Crypto Trading Desks. The Company’s management believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be a huge benefit to NSAV and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5Ephog44Hg

Joining Mr. Wong at the conference was Ms. Aidaa Wong, founder and CEO of LuxFi, a real-world luxury asset-backed NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace ( https://luxfi.io/ ). In August, NSAV announced a collaboration with LuxFi.

In addition to his position with NSAV, Mr. Wong is also a Managing Partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com . BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart’s platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion.

Mr. Wong is also the CEO of LABS Group Limited https://labsgroup.io , the world’s first end to end Blockchain powered real estate investment ecosystem and powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance, as well as a partner at leading investment banking firm, Silverbear Capital Inc.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desk. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchanges and OTC Desk are continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.