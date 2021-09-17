Micro-Mobility Market Expected to be Worth $255 Billion By 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro-mobility market is witnessing continually rising revenues. The market growth majorly attributes to the wide uptake of these small, lightweight vehicles, including bicycles, e-bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, shared bicycles, and electric pedal-assisted bicycles. Rising electric vehicle infrastructure development activities as a part of smart city projects increase the market demand. With the rapidly evolving electric vehicles (EVs) market and growing sales of EVs worldwide, the market would witness significant growth in the recent future. The micro-mobility market is estimated to witness significant strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technology integration. Leading market players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans. According to a report from Market Research Future, the market is projected to be worth USD 255.41 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.62% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), The market was valued at USD 35.1 billion in 2020. The report said: "The onset of Coronavirus impacted the micro-mobility industry positively. On one side, lockdown mandates disrupted the supply chain, and manufacturers faced various problems such as obtaining raw materials & components, attracting workers from quarantines required for the production, and delivering end products to the markets. On the other hand, following the onset of the pandemic, many cities are seen adapting their infrastructure rapidly to provide more space for e-bikes and e-scooters. People are increasingly finding e-scooters as a good choice for a slightly longer journey. By switching to an e-scooter, people can help cities keep harmful emissions from vehicles and achieve better air quality for the people." Active Companies in the markets today include Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH).

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 6