checkAd

KERING Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (September 2021)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 17:36  |  12   |   |   

 


Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 500,071,664

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

 

September 17, 2021

 

 


Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 


 

Date

  		 

Total Number of

shares 		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1 Exercisable 2
 

September 15, 2021 		 

125,017,916 		 

177,833,714 		 

177,393,663

 

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KERING Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (September 2021)   Kering Société anonyme with a capital of € 500,071,664 Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS 552 075 020 RCS PARIS     September 17, 2021     Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
D-BOX Becomes the Official Haptic Supplier of Adrenalin GmbH
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - Meggitt plc
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...