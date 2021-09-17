checkAd

Prosafe SE bp charters Safe Zephyrus in 2022

BP Exploration Operating Company Limited ('bp') has chartered the Safe Zephyrus to provide gangway connected operations to support the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.

The firm duration of the contract, starting Q1 2022, is 10 months with up to four months of options.

The Safe Zephyrus is one of the world's most advanced and versatile accommodation vessels, complying with stringent rules in both UK and Norway and with a strong focus on reducing emissions by optimising the engine load.

The value of the contract firm duration is USD 35.5 million, and the firm duration including options value is USD 49.3 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

17 September 2021
Prosafe SE


For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





