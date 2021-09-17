checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.09.2021 / 17:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Mischa
Last name(s): Ritter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction
Submission of 1,500 shares of zooplus AG to the voluntary public takeover offer of Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 460.00 per share of zooplus AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
460.00 EUR 690000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
460.00 EUR 690000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


