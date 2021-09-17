

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.09.2021 / 17:51

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Patt Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG

b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction

Submission of 250,000 shares in zooplus AG to the voluntary public takeover offer of Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 460.00 per share in zooplus AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 460.00 EUR 115000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 460.00 EUR 115000000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

