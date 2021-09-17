checkAd

WISeKey Recruits Andreas Kindt Former CTO and Board Member of T-Online International AG to its Advisory Committee to Lead the Technology Expansion of WISe.ART NFT Platform

WISeKey Recruits Andreas Kindt Former CTO and Board Member of T-Online International AG to its Advisory Committee to Lead the Technology Expansion of WISe.ART NFT Platform

Geneva, Zug - September 17, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, today announced the nomination of Andreas Kindt to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain, and information technology.

WISeKey has developed a unique NFT Platform following a multichain strategy through a partnership with Polygon, CasperLabs and Ocean Protocol. WISe.Art is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, has the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and special NFT designs. 

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. 

The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey’s own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous – if they so choose – while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace. 

Andreas Kindt will be joining a Wise.ART highly specialized team under the leadership of WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, Carlos Moreira. Mr. Kindt will lead the technology deployment using his profound 30+ years industry career and experience in the ICT and digital industry covering responsibilities from start up to board room. He is an experienced leader and passionate driver of transformation by exploring innovative technologies, services and products in order to make them available in business and consumer markets to create valuable benefits and improve quality of life and lifestyle.

