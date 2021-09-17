Walgreens Announces New Bonuses and Rewards to Further Support and Recognize Team Members

“We are always pleased to thank and reward our pharmacy team members for their exceptional dedication to supporting our patients, customers and communities, especially as they continue to play a vital role in leading the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts,” said John Standley, President, Walgreens.

Walgreens continues to introduce new programs to support and recognize the extraordinary work of team members by announcing new bonuses and rewards for pharmacy teams:

These new offerings build on recent steps to support and recognize team members. For example, in August, Walgreens announced that the starting hourly wage for all team members will be increased to $15.00 an hour, taking effect in phases beginning in October of this year through November 2022.

Walgreens is also providing an incentive of $200 myWalgreens cash to any team member who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 30, 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the science, which shows that vaccinations are the best way to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Ban, Chief Medical Officer, Walgreens. “A majority of Walgreens team members have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations, and all our support office team members are required to be vaccinated or be enrolled in a regular testing program. This new incentive is one more way we are building on our progress to ensure team members are vaccinated, and complying fully with government guidance.”

Walgreens has administered more than 30 million COVID-19 vaccines and continues to be a safe and convenient location for communities to meet all their flu and COVID-19 vaccination needs. As communities return to in-person activities during an unpredictable flu season, Walgreens is prepared to co-administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines in a single visit to help reduce community spread of illnesses. Customers can visit Walgreens.com to schedule their COVID-19 or flu vaccine appointment or find more information.

About Walgreens

