Tikehau Capital Release of the English Version of the Half-year 2021 Financial Report

17.09.2021, 18:11  |  10   |   |   

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced the release of the English version of its half-year financial report as at 30 June 2021.

This document includes inter alia the business report for the first half year 2021, the pro forma of the legal reorganisation of the Group financial information as at 30 June 2021, the half-year consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2021, the related Statutory Auditors’ Report and the declaration by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

The half-year financial report can be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s internet site (www.tikehaucapital.com, under the heading Shareholders/Regulated Information/Half-year Financial Reports).

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €30.9 billion of assets under management (as of 30 June 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.9 billion of shareholders’ equity as of 30 June 2021), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 629 employees (as of 30 June 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities, fund units or any financial instruments for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. In particular, an investment in a fund is speculative and presents risks, including a risk of loss of capital. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

