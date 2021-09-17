checkAd

Iba – Acquisition of Own Shares

Immediate Release – September 17th, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 17th, 2021 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on June 29th, 2021.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 250.000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with validity until December 30th, 2021, effective as from June 30th, 2021, to cover the company’s obligations under a long term incentive plan for certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 22.495 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from September 10th, 2021 up to and including September 16th, 2021, as follows:

These transactions include the purchase of a block of shares on the central order book of Euronext Brussels
(XBRU):

- On September 14th at 5.15 PM: 20.000 shares at a price of 18,36 EUR/share;

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 196.640. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SCRL) is the following:

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Contact person

IBA
Christian Matton,
IBA Chief Legal Officer
shareholderrelations@iba-group.com

Attachment





