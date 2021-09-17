BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China on Friday called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and build a closer SCO community with a shared future.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the SCO's founding, Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed the history of SCO cooperation and made proposals for its future development at the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. The summit was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, which is holding the rotating SCO presidency in 2021.

Addressing the summit in Beijing via video link, Xi called on SCO member states to enhance collaboration on Afghanistan-related issues and promote a smooth transition in the country.

The SCO will launch procedures to admit Iran as a member state and Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar as new dialogue partners on Friday, said the Chinese president.

Efforts to build 'new type of international relations'

The creation of the SCO was announced on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russian, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the bloc in 2017, bringing the number of member states to eight.

President Xi hailed the "vigorous growth" of the SCO and the "fruitful, mutually beneficial cooperation" among its member states during the past two decades.

"Guided by the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development, the SCO has endeavored to promote world peace, development and human progress, and to explore new ground, both theoretically and with actual steps, with a view to building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind," the Chinese president said.

SCO member states have jointly promoted political mutual trust, ensured security and stability, pursued prosperity and development, and upheld international justice, he added.

"We were the first to call for fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism," Xi said, underscoring cooperation among SCO members states in curbing the spread of drug trafficking and holding counter-terrorism exercises and border control operations.