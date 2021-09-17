checkAd

PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market

Sandusky, OH, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today published a brief status update on the company’s ongoing initiatives to include confirming plans to launch a CBD Nutraceuticals line of products expected to generate revenue this year, in 2021. The company also continues in the long-term CBD pharmaceutical.

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

PAOG plans to develop and distribute its CBD nutraceuticals with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) as a copacker and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) as a distributor. 

PAOG’s CBD nutraceutical developments stem from the company’s long-term CBD pharmaceutical initiative built on a CBD intellectual property acquisition from Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals (OTC Pink: NOUV).

PAOG is working on the development of a CBD pharmaceutical product under the name RespRx, for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG continues to work closely with Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) after the recent and friendly unwinding of the cannabis cultivation operation acquired from PURA.  The cultivation operation was severely impacted by the Texas Winter Storm earlier this year.  PAOG and PURA may revisit the transaction after PURA rebuilds the cultivation operation from the winter storm impact.  In the meantime, PAOG, will recover to treasury approximately 1.5 billion shares slated for the cultivation operation acquisition.

As a final update, PAOG management acknowledges a paid campaign to advertise the company.  The campaign has been paid for by a third party and is being executed by another third party.  PAOG management has no contact with either third party and no knowledge regarding the campaign or the motivation for the campaign.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

