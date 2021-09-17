q.beyond sells colocation subsidiary IP Exchange for € 44 million

- Full takeover marks successful completion of sales process for all colocation activities

- Further raising of EBITDA and free cash flow forecast

- Transaction boosts M&A potential

Cologne, 17 September 2021 - q.beyond AG is selling IP Exchange GmbH, its wholly-owned subsidiary, for around € 44 million (enterprise value) to NorthC Group Deutschland GmbH, a company of the Dutch data centre operator NorthC Group. By making this acquisition, NorthC Group is expanding into the German market. q.beyond is in turn definitively exiting its colocation business in Munich and Nuremberg. IP Colocation GmbH was successfully sold at the end of July 2021 already.

Colocation, an investment-intensive business, has not formed part of q.beyond's strategic focus for some time now. In view of this, the company has been compiling and reviewing various options for this field since spring 2021. Jürgen Hermann, q.beyond's CEO, explains the decision now taken: "This sale represents the ideal solution for all involved." q.beyond can focus entirely on its core business of Cloud, SAP and IoT while, together with NorthC Group, the team at IP Exchange can make optimal use of its strengths in the colocation market. Adds Hermann: "This successful sale will enable us to reduce complexity, widen our scope for action and hone our positioning." The data centres at the Hamburg location, where q.beyond pools its business with managed services and provides private cloud solutions to its SME customers, will remain part of the core business.

Free cash flow of at least € 33 million expected for 2021

Having successfully sold its colocation business, which generated quarterly revenues of around € 5 million, q.beyond has updated its full-year forecast for the 2021 financial year. Based on figures adjusted to account for the transaction, the company now expects revenues of between € 155 million and € 165 million (previously: between € 160 million and € 170 million). Following an initial assessment of the deconsolidation effects, it now expects to achieve EBITDA of at least € 27 million in the 2021 financial year (previously: between € 8 million and € 13 million). Taking due account of transaction costs and taxes, the company is also raising its free cash flow forecast for the 2021 financial year, as already after the IP Colocation sale, in this case to at least € 33 million (previously: between € -2 million and € +3 million).