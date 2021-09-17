EzFill Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings , Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: EZFL) an emerging leader in the fast-growing on-demand mobile fuel industry, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,187,500 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, including 937,500 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The gross proceeds from the offering, including the over-allotment option shares, were $28,750,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to gain additional market share in Florida, where it is currently the largest mobile on-demand fuel provider, and for national expansion, technology development, debt restructuring, and other general corporate and working capital expenses.

ThinkEquity acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256691) relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on September 14, 2021. A final prospectus related to the proposed offering has been filed and made available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 and by email at prospectus@think-equity.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leading participant in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com .