A new MetLife study finds Millennial managers, ages 26-40, are significantly more likely to say they are burned out (42 percent) than managers of any other generation (34 percent Gen Z, 27 percent Gen X, and 21 percent Boomers) and individual contributors (30 percent).

As U.S. employers reimagine the workplace due to the significant impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, managers – and particularly Millennial managers – have taken on the challenge of supporting employees’ well-being even when it diminishes their own.

One driver could be the degree to which Millennial managers are stepping up to support their employees’ well-being. According to MetLife’s study, 52 percent of employees with supportive Millennial managers say they are healthy across all four pillars of physical, financial, social, and mental health, versus just 18 percent of those who say their managers aren’t supportive.

“The pandemic has changed the way we work – from the way we do our jobs to how we interact with one another – and managers have been tasked with navigating this for their employees,” said Missy Plohr-Memming, senior vice president, Group Benefits, MetLife. “As the largest generation in the workforce today, Millennials – and particularly those in management roles – have a significant impact on their organization’s ability to succeed in the new normal.”

Millennial managers foster strong employee performance but sacrifice their own well-being

Manager support is surely important to an organization: the study finds a significant difference between those with and without supportive managers. For example, employees with supportive managers of any generation are notably more likely to feel productive (+46 percent), successful (+82 percent), engaged (+81 percent), and motivated (+110 percent) than those who lack managerial support. This is especially pivotal for employees with Millennial managers who report higher increases compared to those with managers from other generations in feeling productive (+58 percent), successful (+129 percent), engaged (+120 percent) and motivated (+140 percent) when they have a supportive versus a non-supportive manager.