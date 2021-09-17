checkAd

The Squeezed Middle Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 19:20  |  19   |   |   

As U.S. employers reimagine the workplace due to the significant impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, managers – and particularly Millennial managers – have taken on the challenge of supporting employees’ well-being even when it diminishes their own.

A new MetLife study finds Millennial managers, ages 26-40, are significantly more likely to say they are burned out (42 percent) than managers of any other generation (34 percent Gen Z, 27 percent Gen X, and 21 percent Boomers) and individual contributors (30 percent).

One driver could be the degree to which Millennial managers are stepping up to support their employees’ well-being. According to MetLife’s study, 52 percent of employees with supportive Millennial managers say they are healthy across all four pillars of physical, financial, social, and mental health, versus just 18 percent of those who say their managers aren’t supportive.

“The pandemic has changed the way we work – from the way we do our jobs to how we interact with one another – and managers have been tasked with navigating this for their employees,” said Missy Plohr-Memming, senior vice president, Group Benefits, MetLife. “As the largest generation in the workforce today, Millennials – and particularly those in management roles – have a significant impact on their organization’s ability to succeed in the new normal.”

Millennial managers foster strong employee performance but sacrifice their own well-being

Manager support is surely important to an organization: the study finds a significant difference between those with and without supportive managers. For example, employees with supportive managers of any generation are notably more likely to feel productive (+46 percent), successful (+82 percent), engaged (+81 percent), and motivated (+110 percent) than those who lack managerial support. This is especially pivotal for employees with Millennial managers who report higher increases compared to those with managers from other generations in feeling productive (+58 percent), successful (+129 percent), engaged (+120 percent) and motivated (+140 percent) when they have a supportive versus a non-supportive manager.

Seite 1 von 3
Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Squeezed Middle Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce As U.S. employers reimagine the workplace due to the significant impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, managers – and particularly Millennial managers – have taken on the challenge of supporting employees’ well-being even when it diminishes their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21MetLife Recognized for Hispanic Inclusion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21MetLife Names Michael Roberts as Chief Marketing Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.2120 Years Later: Commemorating 9/11
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21MetLife Investment Management Provides GBP 122.5 Million in Financing for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Plc
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management Announce $825.1 Million Acquisition of One Memorial Drive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21From Man’s Best Friend to Budget Buster: Pet Parents Seek Support as They Prepare for a Return to In-person Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21MetLife Raises U.S. Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten