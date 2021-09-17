InMed Pharmaceuticals to Report Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on September 24, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, will report financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The Company’s full financial statements and related MD&A for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 will be available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov on September 24, 2021.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (“CBN”) and is developing IntegraSyn to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

