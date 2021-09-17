Oregon Bancorp Doubles Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents an increase of $0.26 per share, or 100%, over the prior quarterly dividend amount. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

