Cerence Inc. Files Application to Cease to Be a Reporting Issuer in Canada

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) today announced that it has applied to the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) for an order (the “Requested Order”) to cease to be a reporting issuer under the securities law of Québec, the only jurisdiction in Canada in which it is currently a reporting issuer.

If the Requested Order is granted by the AMF, Cerence will no longer be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada and will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents with the AMF. However, this will not affect Cerence’s listing on NASDAQ or its reporting practices in the United States. Cerence will continue to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents required to be filed by it in accordance with the applicable securities laws of the United States and the rules of NASDAQ. All such continuous disclosure documents of Cerence are publicly available to all security holders of Cerence under Cerence’s profile at www.sec.gov and on Cerence’s website at www.cerence.com. Cerence’s security holders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to security holders in the United States, in the same manner and at the same time as is required under the applicable securities laws of the United States and the rules of NASDAQ.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and nearly 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Richard Yerganian
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617 987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com





