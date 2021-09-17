ALYI Echoes Elon Musk’s Comments On China EV Process

checkAd

Dallas, TX, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) is today a small Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry contender with its sights set on growing sales in Africa and expanding overtime to grow market share throughout the developing economic regions of the world.

The company recently announced a $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles as the company pursues over $200 billion in overall EV market opportunities.

ALYI is branding itself as an Electric Vehicle (EV) contender in the U.S. while concentrating its EV sales efforts in Africa and the larger overall global developing economic market sector.

In conjunction with a strategy to build an EV brand name in the U.S. for its EV sales in developing economic regions, ALYI management highlighted Elon Musk’s recently communicated sentiments on the prowess of EV initiatives in China:

Tesla’s Musk Calls Chinese EV Rivals ‘the Most Competitive in the World’

ALYI is developing a limited-edition electric motorcycle as part of its branding strategy in the U.S., and also developing a mass production, lightweight motorcycle designed and priced appropriately for selling into the developing economic urban environment.

In light of Elon Musk’s comments, ALYI management today adds that its strategy for branding in the U.S. for selling in developing economic markets includes the integration of EV expertise from China.  ALYI has both sourced EV components and is utilizing EV manufacturing in China.

ALYI’s Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle based on the classic BMW R71 WWII Era Motorcycle will be available soon in North America.  The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle is a product straight out of ALYI’s research and development initiative managed by MODUS Applied Innovations with battery design assistance from iQSTEL.

In conjunction with a pilot started earlier this year in Africa, ALYI is coordinating the design and production of a variety of lightweight urban commuting motorcycles with multiple manufacturers in China to go into commercial service later this year in Africa.

ALYI is entering the EV market with electric motorcycles, but ALYI’s vision and business plan is much larger.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with RevoltTOKEN to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

