checkAd

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Provides an Update on the Current European Acquisition Which It is in the Process of Completing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 20:33  |  87   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS), ILUS is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed 3 acquisitions in 2021 and is currently in the process of completing multiple acquisitions in the US and Europe. Having recently provided an update on its US acquisition strategy and progress (13 Sept 2021), the company is now providing as much of an update as it is allowed to at this stage on the current large European acquisition which it is working on. 

For the last six months, ILUS has been working on the acquisition of a large-scale manufacturing facility. ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, announced in a recent presentation that the company is now in the final stages of completing the acquisition of the manufacturing plant. ILUS can now confirm that this is a huge partial privatization deal which is being completed in partnership with the government of the country. Linked to the manufacturing plant acquisition, ILUS is negotiating a very significant government contract for the manufacture of a new range firefighting vehicles which meet Euro 6 exhaust gas emissions standards over a period of 5 years. The acquisition of the manufacturing plant and the linked manufacturing contract involves complex political contracts and legal advice which is currently what the ILUS team is working through. In addition to government contracts, the huge manufacturing facility which employs many staff will also be used for the large-scale manufacture of ILUS firefighting equipment and vehicles and ILUS’ range of commercial electric utility vehicles, for distribution globally. 

ILUS CEO, Nick Link, commented with the following: “We wanted to provide an update on this acquisition as there have been many questions about it recently. Although there have been delays on this deal being completed due to the European vacation period during the month of August and early September, we have now picked up momentum again and are working on concluding the deal with the top levels of Government in the region. There is no doubt that this is an exciting acquisition for us and for our Shareholders. Unfortunately, we are restricted from sharing some of the numbers and details behind this deal at the moment but we look forward to announcing more information on this deal and its astronomical numbers soon.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Provides an Update on the Current European Acquisition Which It is in the Process of Completing NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS), ILUS is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - Meggitt plc
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...