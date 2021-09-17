checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.09.2021 / 20:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: 4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.0000 EUR 22800.00 EUR
56.9100 EUR 22764.00 EUR
58.4000 EUR 23360.00 EUR
59.8000 EUR 23920.00 EUR
64.5400 EUR 25816.00 EUR
63.5000 EUR 5207.00 EUR
63.5000 EUR 12700.00 EUR
63.5000 EUR 7493.00 EUR
62.3700 EUR 9355.50 EUR
62.3700 EUR 9355.50 EUR
62.3700 EUR 31185.00 EUR
59.8000 EUR 47840.00 EUR
