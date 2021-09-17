Medifocus Inc. Announces Plans to Undergo Balance Sheet Restructuring

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Medifocus, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDFZF) and (TSXV:MFS.H.APH) ("Medifocus" or the "Company") a biotechnology company holding a portfolio of medical products encompassing thermotherapy systems used in treating …

On September 8, 2021, Medifocus commenced the Restructuring Proceedings to ensure stability during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to position the Company for sustained long-term growth. Weiss Fell Kour LLP is serving as restructuring counsel to Medifocus.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Medifocus, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDFZF) and (TSXV:MFS.H.APH) (" Medifocus " or the " Company ") a biotechnology company holding a portfolio of medical products encompassing thermotherapy systems used in treating cancerous and benign tumors and enlarged prostate, announced it has commenced restructuring proceedings (the " Restructuring Proceedings ") by filing for creditor protection to allow the Company to address the debt on its balance sheet.

"Following a thorough financial and strategic review, we believe that it is in the best interest of Medifocus to enter into restructuring proceedings to deal with our financial obligations and restructure our balance sheet. We are deeply committed to our technology. By beginning this process, we are optimistic the restructuring will allow us to continue focusing on developing emergent and effective treatments" said Douglas Liu, the VP Finance of Medifocus.

Medifocus has received and is considering a proposal from its secured lender (the "Secured Lender") to provide debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing to fund the restructuring as well as an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire all of the assets of Medifocus. The Asset Purchase Agreement will serve as a stalking horse agreement in a proposed sale process to be approved by the Court. If the Secured Lender's proposal is agreed to by Medifocus, the DIP financing and sale process will be subject to court approval with notice to interested parties.

"We expect that these proceedings will have minimal impact on our day-to-day operations," said Mr. Liu. "We thank the many patients who rely on our treatment systems, our partners, and our customers for their support during this restructuring."

The Company intends to provide further updates on the restructuring process when there are significant developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the commencement of the Restructuring Proceedings, the Company's operations continuing uninterrupted in the ordinary course of business during the Restructuring Proceedings, including its intention to seek relief from the courts, and the satisfaction of day-to-day obligations to employees, suppliers and customers continuing to be met during the Restructuring Proceedings, and the Company's strategies, plans, objectives, goals, prospects, future performance or results of current and anticipated products, and other statements that are not historical facts, and such statements are typically identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "likely," "potential," "continue" or the negative or similar words, variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.