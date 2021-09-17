checkAd

APi Group Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 22:01  |  17   |   |   

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APi” or the “Company”) announced the closing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 22,716,049 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.25 per share. This number includes 2,962,962 shares sold to the underwriters upon exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering resulted in gross proceeds to APi of approximately $460 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by APi. All of the shares of common stock sold in the offering were sold by APi.

APi intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions and other business opportunities, capital expenditures and working capital.

Citigroup and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, BofA Securities, Baird and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint book-running managers for the offering and BTIG and CJS Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares of common stock being sold in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2021, and declared effective by the SEC on May 21, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A copy of the final prospectus supplement, dated September 14, 2021, and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About APi:

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations in North America and Europe. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. APi has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding APi’s use of proceeds from the offering. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, market and other general economic conditions and APi’s future availability of equity or debt financing needed to fund its growing business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, APi assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors set forth in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed by APi with the SEC on May 12, 2021, as amended and/or supplemented, and periodic reports and other documents filed by APi with the SEC, including APi’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

APi Group Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

APi Group Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APi” or the “Company”) announced the closing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 22,716,049 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.25 per share. This number includes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B ...
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, ...
HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce
Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21–APi Group Announces Pricing of a $400 Million Public Offering of Common Stock–
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21APi Group Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21–APi Group Announces Leadership Evolution in Support of the Planned Acquisition of Chubb Fire & Security Business–
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten