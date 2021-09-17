checkAd

LexaGene Adopts Corporate Governance Charters and Policies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021   

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a commercial molecular diagnostics company selling a point-of-need highly multiplexed in-clinic PCR system with results in approximately two hours, today announced the Company has adopted new corporate governance charters and policies.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder stated, “The Board of Directors, along with our leadership team, take good corporate governance seriously. The Board reviewed our existing charters and policies and felt it was time to modernize them. By doing so, we are elevating our effectiveness and moving in a direction where accountability, the ability to manage resources, and improving our performance strengthen strategic business imperatives.”

The Board of Directors adopted a new audit committee charter, a compensation committee charter, a nominating and corporate governance charter, a cyber security policy, and a code of business conduct and ethics. These charters and policies are available on our website or by contacting info@lexagene.com.

The Board also announced that it has filed and obtained receipt for, a final base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) allowing the Company to offer up to $25,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities or units or any combination thereof (collectively, the “Securities”), from time to time during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. LexaGene filed the Shelf Prospectus with the securities commissions in all the provinces and territories of Canada (the “Qualifying Jurisdictions”). The specific terms of any future offering of Securities will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable securities’ regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering. A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 2



