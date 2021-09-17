checkAd

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, Company to Open Offices in Ohio

17.09.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Inc. (OTCPNK: QEGY) (“Quantum”) announces the hiring Robert (“Rob”) Edward Murray as Vice President of Exploration and Conservation, who will lead the Company’s rare earth exploration projects, employment is effective immediately.

Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The addition of Rob to our executive staff fills a key position, that took the Company through a more than ten-month selection process, evaluating individuals in six States and Canada. Rob Murray was the right choice. Rob Murray’s background includes not only education in the sciences as a mining engineer but added to that science and engineering background is decades of experience in business development and management.”

Mr. Murray earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from West Virginia University, and later obtained a Master’s in Business Administration from The Ohio State University.

Rob Murray’s experience in mining exploration, operations, and commercial business is extensive, rising to Executive Vice President of Murray Energy Corporation from 1998 to September 2020. Then he had a career with American Consolidated Natural Resources, Inc. until May of this year.

Mr. Murray has acted in various positions in his career which include operations and commercial business in the United States and internationally. These positions include a wide variety of operational, business development, government affairs, and sales and marketing positions, including General Manager and Superintendent of the Powhatan #6 Mine of The Ohio Valley Coal Company, which was an independent operating subsidiary of Murray Energy Corporation.

At Quantum Energy Inc., Mr. Murray will have full profit / loss responsibility for its exploration and environmental operating division, which will be co-located in Wyoming and Ohio.

Rob Murray stated, “Exploration and environmental efforts will be closely linked at the Company. We can process rare earth from waste streams gaining a suite of valuable materials, as well as making a positive environmental impact. Quantum’s extraction technology of rare earth from waste sources such as fly ash, fly bottom ash, and other waste streams has been underway since October of last year, and I am very pleased to be taking over from a solid launch platform.”

Mr. Murray will also manage at an executive level the Company’s magnet reclamation division, which collects and re-processes a wide variety of rare earth and ferrite magnets from used appliances, electronics, and automotive sources.

Will Westbrook, Quantum CFO, stated, “Our initial sales launch in March of this year is starting to produce steady results, month over month, and with the addition and experience of Mr. Murray, the Company can look forward to managed growth.”

Quantum Energy, Inc. currently has exploration operations ongoing in Wyoming, Washington, Michigan, and Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. The Company is highly focused on the conversion and processing of rare earth oxides and materials from a wide variety of waste streams related to coal, including fly ash, fly bottom Ash, coal ash, and reclaimed rare earth and ferrite magnet sources from appliances, electronics, and automotive waste streams.

About Quantum Energy Inc. (OTCPNK: QEGY):

Quantum Energy Inc. (OTCPNK: QEGY) is an energy focused company with a project emphasis on rare earth refining, and property development in the United States and Canada. This includes the refining, processing and value-added manufacturing of rare earth elements, and other raw materials to produce magnetic and associated energy related products - www.qegy.energy

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, further milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For Company Contact:

D M Danzik
Investor Relations
Washington, DC
202-750-3822

danzik@qegy.energy

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6053689a-5248-4a05 ...





