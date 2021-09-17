checkAd

Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced that it will be added to the small-cap Russell 2000 Index as a part of the 3Q21 Russell Indexes IPO additions, effective at US market open on September 20, 2021, according to the preliminary list of IPO additions to the Russell indexes.

“Century’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is an important milestone that reflects our continued progress toward advancing our lead therapeutic program, CNTY-101, into the clinic and to patients in need,” said Lalo Flores, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics. “We are pleased to join the Russell Index and look forward to sharing our potential future growth with a broader audience of investors."

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place until the next reconstitution, is based on membership in the broad market Russell 3000 Index. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived iNK and iT cell products are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies.   We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provides an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer care. For more information, please visit www.centurytx.com.

