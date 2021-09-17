Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO, will participate in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021.

The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 10:30am EDT on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.