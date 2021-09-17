Protara Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that management will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit being held in a virtual setting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 12:25pm ET.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.