Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) – together through their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – are pleased to announce an agreement with the global IT solutions company, Unisys Corporation1 (NYSE: UIS)2, for jointly marketing a combined solution, that includes FRR’s Fionet Platform for pandemic and biosecurity management, for the large, underserved biosecurity market.

FRR’s Fionet Platform for pandemic and biosecurity management will be integrated with Unisys’ best-in-class U-Pass3, which digitally authenticates individuals’ health status. This combination of Fionet mobile testing, triage, and reporting capabilities and U-Pass’ mobile authentication technologies will both increase and simplify biosecurity management capability for clients from markets such as large enterprises, governments, transport and maritime industries.

“Our goal is to create a safer environment for any public or private organization in any industry looking to bring employees, guests and students back in large numbers, quickly,” said Chris Kloes, Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions, Unisys Corp. “Together with FRR, we provide an integrated, secure testing and digital health management solution that can be scaled to organizations of any size, allowing our clients to gain better control over who can access their environment.”

The market for COVID-19 diagnostic products and services is expected to exceed USD $84 billion4. FRR and Unisys believe they have a well differentiated, end-to-end offering by combining technologies, marketing, and service and support capabilities.

“We are very excited to be working with Unisys, and to continue to grow with other strategic relationships and industry leaders to collaborate and provide innovative market solutions. Our expertise in technology and infectious disease testing has been successful around the world for a variety of use cases, treating over 1 million patients,” said Yoav Raiter, CEO Relay Medical Corp. “Unisys has a powerful market presence in IT solutions and business processes, that we are excited to begin integrating with as we evaluate the many potential benefits of joining our technical strengths to achieve market penetration.”

