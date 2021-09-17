checkAd

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and Bakkt Holdings, LLC Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW) (“VIH”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), the digital asset marketplace founded in 2018, announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective VIH’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), as amended, which was filed in connection with VIH’s previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Bakkt.

An extraordinary general meeting of VIH shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 14, 2021. VIH will file with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting, which mailing is expected to commence on or about September 20, 2021 to VIH shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2021.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and look forward to successfully completing the proposed business combination with VIH,” said Gavin Michael, Chief Executive Officer of Bakkt. “I want to thank our team members for their dedication, as we would not be here without their tremendous efforts. Now more than ever, we remain excited about the unique growth opportunities ahead for our business, and are laser focused on furthering our vision of connecting the digital economy.”

“Bakkt has an incredibly unique business model and value proposition, and continues to unlock new ways for consumers, business and financial institutions to participate in the digital economy,” said John Martin, Chief Executive Officer of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. “The company is a leader in this rapidly growing market of digital assets and has continued to advance its platform and partnership universe. As Bakkt becomes a public company, we believe there are significant opportunities ahead and look forward to supporting the company in this next phase of growth.”

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables institutions and consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt App, amplifies consumer spending, reduces payment costs, and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: http://www.bakkt.com/

