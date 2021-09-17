checkAd

OFS Credit Company Provides August 2021 Net Asset Value Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 22:24  |   |   |   

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the following net asset value (“NAV”) estimate as of August 31, 2021.

  • Management’s unaudited estimate of the range of our NAV per share of our common stock as of August 31, 2021 is between $14.10 and $14.20. This estimate is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended August 31, 2021. This estimate did not undergo the Company’s typical quarter-end financial closing procedures and was not approved by the Company’s board of directors. We advise you that our NAV per share as of October 31, 2021, which will be reported in our Annual Report on Form N-CSR, may differ materially from this estimate.

We believe that the COVID-19 pandemic presents material uncertainty and risks with respect to the underlying value of the Company’s investments, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. Further, the operational and financial performance of the Company has been, and may continue to be, significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn has, and may continue to have, an impact on the valuation of the Company’s investments. As a result, the fair value of the Company’s portfolio investments may be materially impacted after August 31, 2021 by circumstances and events that are not yet known. To the extent the Company’s portfolio investments are further adversely impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may experience a material adverse impact on its future net investment income, the fair value of its portfolio investments, its financial condition and the financial condition of its portfolio investments.

The preliminary financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, OFS Credit’s management. KPMG LLP has not audited, reviewed, compiled, or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to the preliminary financial data. Accordingly, KPMG LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO debt and subordinated securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “could increase the likelihood,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is planned,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “will enable,” “would be expected,” “look forward,” “may provide,” “would” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in documents that may be filed by OFS Credit from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and related changes in base interest rates, inflation rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. OFS Credit is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training

OFS CR CO INC/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OFS Credit Company Provides August 2021 Net Asset Value Update OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the following net asset …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B ...
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, ...
HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce
Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21OFS Credit Company Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21OFS Credit Company Increases Common Stock Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten