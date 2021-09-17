checkAd

Skeena Closes C$7 Million Flow-Through Financing

Autor: Accesswire
17.09.2021, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to the acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Skeena issued a total of 346,364 flow-through shares at a price of C$20.21 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$7 million. This financing facilitated the introduction of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. as a strategic investor in Skeena.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund exploration activities on the Company's projects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date. No finder's fees will be paid in connection with this Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, the Company continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

The scientific and technical information in this press release was approved by Paul Geddes, P.Geo., a Qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development for the Company.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664618/Skeena-Closes-C7-Million-Flow-Throug ...

Skeena Resources Limited Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skeena Closes C$7 Million Flow-Through Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
American Resources Corporation Engages Industry Expert for Rare Earth Element Collection and ...
Critical Elements Announces the Appointment of Mrs. Ani Markova as Director and the Results from ...
Crucial Innovations Corp To Acquire Eco Equity, a Medical Cannabis Operator in Zimbabwe Through ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
SPI Energy’s SolarJuice Receives Volume Order
Vior Confirms High-Grade Gold Potential at Belleterre, QC with up to 274.9 g/t Au in Surface ...
As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean ...
Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present at Alliance Global Partners Energy Conference on Tuesday ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Skeena Announces $7 Million Flow-Through Financing
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Skeena Initiates Exploratory Drilling Program at Eskay Creek
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21Skeena Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek
Accesswire | Analysen