Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast at investors.guess.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of July 31, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 551 additional retail stores worldwide. As of July 31, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

