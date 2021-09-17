checkAd

KKR Expands Industrial Real Estate Footprint in Atlanta with Acquisition by KREST

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 22:30  |  16   |   |   

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. (“KREST”) has acquired a 1.1 million square-foot, Class A industrial warehouse at Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms in Atlanta (McDonough), Georgia from PNK Group, an international real estate developer implementing full-cycle industrial projects.

Completed in 2020, the warehouse is centrally located in Atlanta’s logistics corridor with convenient access to the airport, the Port of Savannah and downtown and midtown Atlanta. The state-of-the-art structure features 40-foot clear height and two 190-foot truck courts. The property is 100% triple net leased to two high-quality tenants, a leading publicly traded direct-to-consumer mattress company and a logistics and supply chain company, with a weighted average lease term of approximately 10 years.

“Today’s acquisition represents another important milestone for KKR as we continue to develop and diversify our industrial footprint and KREST portfolio,” said Ben Brudney, a Director in the Real Estate group at KKR who oversees the firm’s industrial investments. “We continue to view Atlanta as a long-term winner demographically with highly attractive market fundamentals and believe accelerating e-commerce growth will drive demand for strategically located, high-quality distribution centers.”

The investment is part of KREST’s stabilized real estate investment strategy, one of the fund’s three primary investment strategies, which focuses on thematically-driven, income-generating industrial and multi-family, well-leased opportunities. The property is the fourth industrial asset in KREST’s portfolio which holds over 2.5 million square feet of logistics real estate in attractive, high-growth markets including Portland, Oregon, Memphis, Tennessee, Raleigh, North Carolina and now Atlanta, Georgia.

Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown real estate assets under management to approximately $32 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of June 30, 2021. KKR’s global real estate team consists of approximately 130 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across twelve offices and nine countries.

JLL brokered the sale on behalf of PNK Group.

About KREST

KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. ("KREST") is a continuously offered, registered closed-end fund that thematically invests in high quality, stabilized, income-oriented commercial real estate equity and debt. The fund is open to all investors with daily subscriptions and its primary investment objective is to provide attractive current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. KREST is managed by KKR Registered Advisor LLC, an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc., and utilizes the experience and reach of KKR's global real estate team and the resources available through the KKR platform. For additional information about KREST, please visit its website at www.krest.reit.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About PNK Group

PNK Group is an international real estate developer implementing full-cycle industrial projects. The group of companies was founded in 2004. PNK Group has 37 logistics and industrial parks, including three industrial in the United States located in Atlanta, GA, Savannah, GA and Hazleton, PA. Outside of the US, the company operates four in-house plants producing major load-bearing structural components of buildings. The company employs German cutting-edge technology of modular construction to assemble large prefabricated components and units. PNK Group builds industrial facilities conforming to international FM Global standards. For more information, please visit www.pnk.group.

KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Expands Industrial Real Estate Footprint in Atlanta with Acquisition by KREST KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. (“KREST”) has acquired a 1.1 million square-foot, Class A industrial warehouse at Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms in Atlanta (McDonough), Georgia from …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B ...
GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, ...
HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Berkeley Lights, ...
EVgo Launches EVgo Rewards Program Nationwide for EV Drivers
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21KKR Grows Self-Storage Portfolio with New Acquisitions in Major Sun Belt Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21KKR and Cornerstone Companies, Inc. Establish Joint Venture to Invest in Healthcare Real Estate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21KKR Agrees to Sell Riata Corporate Park in Austin, Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21KKR Appoints Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21KKR Announces $40 Million Investment in Jet Edge International
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Zooplus-Aktie: Schon 140 % plus in diesem Jahr und jetzt besteht die Chance auf noch mehr
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.09.21KKR to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 07.09.2021 - 15.30 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21ROUNDUP: Kampf um Zooplus - Mit KKR taucht weiterer Interessent auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Kreise: Auch KKR erwägt Übernahmeangebot für Zooplus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten