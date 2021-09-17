checkAd

PerkinElmer Completes Acquisition of Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 22:43  |  23   |   |   

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced it has completed its acquisition of BioLegend, a leading, worldwide provider of life science antibodies and reagents for a total consideration of approximately $5.25 billion.

The acquisition, the largest in PerkinElmer’s history, further expands the Company’s life science franchise into high-growth areas such as cytometry, proteogenomics, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation and bioprocessing.

Commenting on the collaboration ahead, Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, said “BioLegend’s stellar leaders, teams and technologies will play a critical role in our combined companies’ ability to provide new, innovative solutions to scientists -- helping drive novel therapeutic discovery and development. We also look forward to BioLegend significantly enhancing our leading reagents portfolio as we partner together to innovate and advance science for our customers.”

Gene Lay, founder, president and chief executive officer of BioLegend, added “We are very excited to roll up our sleeves and work together with our new PerkinElmer colleagues to mutually leverage our portfolios, people and shared passion for innovation and science to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. PerkinElmer’s broad life science platform and strong global infrastructure will help BioLegend continue to extend our mission of enabling our customers to do legendary discovery.”

Additional Details

As previously communicated, it is expected that BioLegend will contribute an incremental $380 million of revenue and $0.30 of adjusted earnings per share accretion to PerkinElmer in fiscal year 2022. Additional commentary regarding its expected financial contribution to the remainder of the current fiscal year will be provided on the Company’s upcoming third quarter 2021 earnings call.

PerkinElmer’s expectations for incremental adjusted earnings per share accretion for fiscal year 2022 attributable to BioLegend is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measure without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items PerkinElmer excludes from this non-GAAP measure. The timing and amounts of such events and items could be material to PerkinElmer’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Seite 1 von 3
PerkinElmer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer Completes Acquisition of Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced it has completed its acquisition of BioLegend, a leading, worldwide provider of life science antibodies and reagents for a total …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B ...
GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, ...
HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Berkeley Lights, ...
EVgo Launches EVgo Rewards Program Nationwide for EV Drivers
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21PerkinElmer Prices Offering of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21PerkinElmer to Present at 2021 Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten