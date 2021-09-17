PerkinElmer Completes Acquisition of Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend

The acquisition, the largest in PerkinElmer’s history, further expands the Company’s life science franchise into high-growth areas such as cytometry, proteogenomics, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation and bioprocessing.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced it has completed its acquisition of BioLegend , a leading, worldwide provider of life science antibodies and reagents for a total consideration of approximately $5.25 billion.

Commenting on the collaboration ahead, Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, said “BioLegend’s stellar leaders, teams and technologies will play a critical role in our combined companies’ ability to provide new, innovative solutions to scientists -- helping drive novel therapeutic discovery and development. We also look forward to BioLegend significantly enhancing our leading reagents portfolio as we partner together to innovate and advance science for our customers.”

Gene Lay, founder, president and chief executive officer of BioLegend, added “We are very excited to roll up our sleeves and work together with our new PerkinElmer colleagues to mutually leverage our portfolios, people and shared passion for innovation and science to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. PerkinElmer’s broad life science platform and strong global infrastructure will help BioLegend continue to extend our mission of enabling our customers to do legendary discovery.”

Additional Details

As previously communicated, it is expected that BioLegend will contribute an incremental $380 million of revenue and $0.30 of adjusted earnings per share accretion to PerkinElmer in fiscal year 2022. Additional commentary regarding its expected financial contribution to the remainder of the current fiscal year will be provided on the Company’s upcoming third quarter 2021 earnings call.

PerkinElmer’s expectations for incremental adjusted earnings per share accretion for fiscal year 2022 attributable to BioLegend is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measure without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items PerkinElmer excludes from this non-GAAP measure. The timing and amounts of such events and items could be material to PerkinElmer’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP.