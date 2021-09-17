checkAd

Kuuhubb Inc. Announces Change of Auditor and Approval of Subsidiary Kuu Hubb Oy Debt Restructuring Application

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Kuuhubb Inc. announces change of auditors from MNP LLP to MS Partners LLP
  • Finnish subsidiary Kuu Hubb Oy’s Debt Restructuring application has been received and approved; proceedings will be conducted under the jurisdiction of the District Court of Helsinki, in Finland, governed by the Finnish Restructuring of Enterprises Act (47/1993, ”REA”)
  • Debt Restructuring initiative focused specifically on its Finnish subsidiary Kuu Hubb Oy is intended to improve the company’s financial situation by decreasing its current debt burden

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, announces today that it has changed its auditors from MNP LLP ("Former Auditor") to MS Partners LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective September 14th, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective August 31st, 2021, until the close of the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and have been filed on SEDAR accordingly.

Kuu Hubb Oy (Finnish Subsidiary) Debt Restructuring Update:

The application to undergo Debt Restructuring proceedings for Kuuhubb Inc’s Finland based subsidiary Kuu Hubb Oy (Finnish Business ID: 2645999-5), has been received and approved. The approved restructuring proceedings will be conducted under the jurisdiction of the District Court of Helsinki, in Finland. The restructuring proceedings are governed by the Finnish Restructuring of Enterprises Act (47/1993, ”REA”).

Jouni Keränen, CEO of Kuuhubb Inc., states, “The application for debt restructuring of our subsidiary Kuu Hubb Oy has been approved and the process is moving forward. While this process will take several months, we are confident that the outcome will lead to an improved financial situation and a decrease in the company’s current debt burden.” Keränen also added, “We would also like to thank MNP LLP for their guidance and expertise while working with us, and are pleased to announce that MS Partners LLP will be an important partner in the evolution of Kuuhubb Inc. as we embark upon the next stages of our Company’s growth plans.”

