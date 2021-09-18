checkAd

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Grant of Options

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.09.2021, 00:00  |  19   |   |   

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced it has granted a total of 13,875,000 incentive stock options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan to directors, officers, and employees and/or consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share and will expire September 17, 2026. The Options are subject to vesting provisions such that 1/3 of the Options vest on the date of grant, 1/3 of the Options vest twelve months (12) months from the date of grant, 1/3 of the Options vest twenty-four (24) months from the date of grant.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4 and ArthroCBD.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“David Schwede”

David Schwede
CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Grant of Options Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced it has granted a total of 13,875,000 incentive stock options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan to directors, officers, and employees …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B ...
GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, ...
HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Berkeley Lights, ...
The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding ...
EVgo Launches EVgo Rewards Program Nationwide for EV Drivers
Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Behavioral Health Center in ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the Missouri Market in Partnership with 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Heritage Launches Private Label Program with High Tide Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Heritage Cannabis Books Record Sales in the Month of July; Provides Sales Pipeline Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten