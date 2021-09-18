checkAd

FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Facebook, Inc. - FB

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.09.2021, 04:50  |  10   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB).

On September 13, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Company utilizes a social media monitoring system, purportedly to act as a quality control measure, but in reality, operated as a "whitelist" that "shields millions of VIPs from the company's normal enforcement" procedures allowing high-profile users to make harassing and abusive postings on the social network without penalty.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Facebook Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 342,91€
Hebel 14,20
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 388,54€
Hebel 14,13
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Facebook’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Facebook’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Facebook shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fb/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Facebook Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Facebook Aktie Börsengang zu 38,00 Dollar, ein Zuckerstück ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Facebook, Inc. - FB Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB). On September 13, 2021, The Wall …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B ...
Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding ...
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
LONGEVERON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Longeveron ...
COIN ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and Bakkt Holdings, LLC Announce Effectiveness of Registration ...
BeiGene Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Adults with ...
Wipro Announces Co-innovation Space with Google Cloud
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 17.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21ROUNDUP: Facebook löscht Netzwerk von 'Querdenken'-Bewegung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21ROUNDUP 2: Facebook löscht 'Querdenken'-Kanäle als 'schädliches Netzwerk'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Aktienjagd Insider: Social Chain-Aktie beschleunigt Aufwärtstrend
Redaktion Aktienjagd.com | Kommentare
15.09.21Britney Spears deaktiviert ihren Instagram-Account
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Facebook, Telegram und Twitter in Russland zu Geldstrafen verurteilt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Vorsicht! Hochspekulativ!
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen
14.09.2179,8 % Umsatzexplosion: Diese Aktie besitzt eine große Zukunft!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.09.21Marktkompass: DAX stabil, VONOVIA & FACEBOOK | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
13.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte