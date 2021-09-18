checkAd

Sceptre Ventures Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Autor: Accesswire
18.09.2021, 05:57  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission have revoked the cease trade order …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission have revoked the cease trade order issued against the Company on November 4, 2020 (the "Cease Trade Order").

The Company is in the process of applying for reinstatement of trading of its common shares on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

For more information regarding the Cease Trade Order, please see the Company's news releases dated October 15, 2020 and October 29, 2020 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the Exchange's CPC policy.

For Further Information:

Suite 1501 - 128 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8, Canada
Tel: 604-688-4219
Email: mitch@sceptreventures.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about the Company's application for reinstatement of trading of its common shares on the NEX Board of the Exchange. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: (i) the Company's inability to resume trading on the Exchange; and (ii) other risks and uncertainties identified as risk factors in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. The Company cannot assure that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Sceptre Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664655/Sceptre-Ventures-Announces-Revocatio ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sceptre Ventures Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission have revoked the cease trade order …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Elements Announces the Appointment of Mrs. Ani Markova as Director and the Results from ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
American Resources Corporation Engages Industry Expert for Rare Earth Element Collection and ...
Vior Confirms High-Grade Gold Potential at Belleterre, QC with up to 274.9 g/t Au in Surface ...
As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean ...
Jericho Energy Ventures: Hydrogen Technologies to Participate at Gastech Hydrogen Conference in ...
Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present at Alliance Global Partners Energy Conference on Tuesday ...
Kisses From Italy Strengthens Its Product Sourcing and International Distribution Network by ...
Tune in as Hop-on Discusses the Launch of Digitalage Platform, a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy
SPI Energy’s SolarJuice Receives Volume Order
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
In Response to Exponential Growth, WithHealth Looks to Expand its Physician Network
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...