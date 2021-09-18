checkAd

John Sachtouras, CEO of ASCIRA wins Globee in the Annual 2021 CEO World Awards as Transformational Leader of the Year

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCIRA Global announced today that The Globee Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named John Sachtouras, a winner in the 9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere. They cover every industry of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean & Central, and South America, Middle East, and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. 

John Sachtouras, CEO and founder of ASCIRA Global

CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. Chief Executive Officers, also known as CEOs lead the development of the organization's short- and long-term strategy. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, non-profits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide and from every industry are eligible to participate. 

Sachtouras received the Bronze Globee under the Transformational Leader of the Year category.

"We are proud to win the Globee and be recognized as an industry player in this year's CEO World Awards," says Sachtouras. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focussed. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers."

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2021 award winners.

About the Globee Awards 

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards, Communications Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

twitter @globeeawards #globeeawards #ceoworldawards

About Ascira

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development through a variety of online digital products. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available.

Always one step ahead in a competitive world, ASCIRA offers an exceptional skill set which include professional content providers, top authors, motivational speakers, experts and leaders from all over the world to empower people to attain their optimum potential and improve their quality of life.  For anyone seeking to improve their business, super charge their career or develop their hobby, the ASCIRA team of experts is at their service, with just a click of the button.

For media enquiries contact: 

Zenifer Khaleel
Communication Specialist
971 55 8820875
zenifer.khaleel@asciraglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628736/ASCIRA_Global_John_Sachtouras.jpg

 

 




