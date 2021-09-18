checkAd

Athena's DBA Program - 40 Countries, 100 Students and counting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena's DBA program completes one year this September. Since launch, the doctorate program has been seeing an overwhelming response, and has already enrolled 100 learners from over 40 countries across five continents.

The Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) program is what any business professional should be looking forward to, to accelerate their growth professionally. The program is tailored to full time working professionals, who are looking to improve upon their business problem solving skills, without taking a break from their career.

The three-year online program is designed and developed in partnership with Universidad Catolica San Antonio De Murcia (UCAM) of Spain. UCAM, ranked among top 10 universities in Europe by Times Higher Education in 2019 for Quality Education, is fully accredited by the Ministry of Education, Spain. By the end of the program, learners would be equipped with a tangible set of management and decision-making skills and would be prepared to take on leadership roles.

DBA is a doctoral level program that blends the academic rigour of a Phd with the business experience of a full-time working professional. It allows the learners to explore an area of business management that is closely related to their work and/or interest and use that knowledge to gain the highest level of an academic degree.

"It has been almost a year since we launched the DBA program and we are excited about the enthusiastic response that we have received till date. The DBA program instils in the learner real-world, business-oriented critical thinking and problem-solving skills which equips the candidate with specific leadership qualities. It is a versatile degree, helping you to tap several career possibilities," says Mr Firoz Thairinil, Founder & CEO, Westford Education Group.

According to Dr Andrew Hambler, Director of the DBA Program, "This DBA program has been formulated to meet the aspirations of busy professionals who are ready for the intellectual rigors of doctoral study required for strategic planning and decision making."

Dr Mervyn Emmanuel, Head of Academic Delivery and Student Engagement, adds, "At Athena, learning is completely online and flexible using high quality videos, learning material and content created by experts."

DBA admissions are open for Batch starting in November 2021. Apply now: https://athena.edu/doctorate-of-business-administration?utm_source=PR-DBA&utm_campaign=PR-DBA.

Athena Global Education is dedicated to providing quality education to students from around the world and to be on the cutting edge of education continually.

Visit https://athena.edu/?utm_source=PR-DBA&utm_campaign=PR-Website.




