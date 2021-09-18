Exelixis Announces Detailed Phase 1b Results from Cohort 6 of COSMIC-021 Trial in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Presented at ESMO 2021

Eligible patients in the trial had measurable disease per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST v 1.1) per investigator assessment, had progressed on prior NHT, and could have received prior docetaxel for metastatic hormone-sensitive disease. The analysis included 132 patients with metastatic CRPC, 101 of whom were high-risk, which was defined as having measurable visceral metastases and/or extrapelvic lymphadenopathy. The median follow-up for all patients was 15.2 months, and the primary endpoint was objective response rate (ORR) by investigator per RECIST 1.1.

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced detailed results from the expanded cohort 6 of the phase 1b COSMIC-021 trial of cabozantinib (CABOMETYX) in combination with atezolizumab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). Cohort 6 included patients with metastatic CRPC who had been previously treated with the novel hormone therapies (NHT) enzalutamide and/or abiraterone acetate used along with prednisone. The data are being presented during the Proffered Paper Session: GU Tumours, Prostate today at 1:30 p.m. CEST at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress (LBA24).

As previously announced, in the high-risk patient population, investigator-assessed ORR was 27%, including 2% complete responses (CRs). The Blinded Independent Radiology Committee (BIRC)-assessed ORR was 18%, all partial responses (PRs). The disease control rate (CR + PR + stable disease) was 88% by investigator assessment and 84% by BIRC assessment.

New detailed results being presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress demonstrate that median progression-free survival per RECIST 1.1 for the high-risk population was 5.6 months (95% confidence interval [CI]: 5.4-8.2) as assessed by investigators and 6.8 months (95% CI: 5.5-9.7) as assessed by BIRC. The exploratory endpoint of overall survival for the high-risk patient population was 18.4 months (95% CI: 13.6-24.7). Tumor PD-L1 status, which was known for 75 patients, was not associated with response.

“These detailed results confirm previous findings from cohort 6 of COSMIC-021, further suggesting the promise cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab may hold for patients with high-risk metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer whose disease progressed following treatment with novel hormone therapy,” said Neeraj Agarwal, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah and a trial investigator. “A significant number of these patients are looking for treatment options beyond chemotherapy, so these clinically meaningful response rates and progression-free survival results of cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab are encouraging for this patient community and their physicians.”

The safety profile was consistent with that previously observed for each single agent. No new safety signals were observed. Discontinuation of both agents due to treatment-related adverse events (AEs) occurred in 10% of patients. Frequent treatment-related AEs were diarrhea (55%), fatigue (43%), nausea (42%) and decreased appetite (34%). Grade 3 or 4 treatment-related AEs occurred in 55% of patients (of which 3% experienced grade 4 AEs), and one grade 5 treatment-related AE was reported.

Following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Exelixis will not pursue a regulatory submission for the combination regimen based on cohort 6 of the COSMIC-021 trial. The CONTACT-02 study, a global phase 3 pivotal trial, initiated enrollment in June 2020 and is evaluating cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab versus a second NHT in patients with metastatic CRPC who have been previously treated with one NHT. Pending results, CONTACT-02 may serve as a basis for future regulatory applications in this setting.

“We are pleased to provide a more detailed picture at ESMO of cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who are in need of additional treatment options,” said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Exelixis. “The benefits of this combination regimen are encouraging, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to addressing unmet needs for patients with this form of prostate cancer. The CONTACT-02 continues to enroll patients, and we eagerly await a future readout from this global, phase 3 pivotal trial as we advance our goal of bringing treatments to patients with advanced, difficult-to-treat cancers.”

About COSMIC-021

COSMIC-021 is a multicenter, phase 1b, open-label study that is divided into two parts: a dose-escalation phase and an expansion cohort phase. The dose-escalation phase was designed to enroll patients either with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with or without prior systemic therapy or with inoperable, locally advanced, metastatic or recurrent urothelial carcinoma (UC), (including renal, pelvis, ureter, urinary bladder and urethra) after prior platinum-based therapy. Ultimately, all 12 patients who enrolled in this stage of the trial were patients with advanced RCC. The dose-escalation phase of the study determined the recommended dose of cabozantinib to be 40 mg daily when given in combination with atezolizumab (1200 mg infusion once every three weeks).

In the expansion phase, the trial is enrolling 24 cohorts in 12 tumor types: RCC, UC, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), CRPC, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), triple-negative breast cancer, epithelial ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, colorectal adenocarcinoma, head and neck cancer, and differentiated thyroid cancer.

Four of the cohorts are exploratory single agent cohorts: two enrolled approximately 30 patients each with advanced UC or NSCLC, and one is enrolling approximately 80 patients with advanced CRPC to be treated with cabozantinib as a single-agent, and one enrolled approximately 10 patients with advanced CRPC to be treated with single-agent atezolizumab. Exploratory single agent cohorts have the option to be expanded up to 80 patients (cabozantinib) and 30 patients (atezolizumab) total.

Exelixis is the study sponsor of COSMIC-021. Both Ipsen Pharma SAS (Ipsen) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) have opted in to participate in the trial and are contributing to the funding for this study under the terms of the companies’ respective collaboration agreements with Exelixis. Roche is providing atezolizumab for the trial.

About CRPC

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, approximately 250,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed, and 34,000 people will die from the disease.1 Prostate cancer that has spread beyond the prostate and does not respond to androgen-suppression therapies — a common treatment for prostate cancer — is known as metastatic CRPC.2 Researchers estimate that in 2020, 43,000 people were diagnosed with metastatic CRPC, which has a median survival of less than two years.3,4,5

About CABOMETYX (cabozantinib)

In the U.S., CABOMETYX tablets are approved for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC); for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who have been previously treated with sorafenib; for patients with advanced RCC as a first-line treatment in combination with nivolumab; and for adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer that has progressed following prior VEGFR-targeted therapy and who are radioactive iodine-refractory or ineligible. CABOMETYX tablets have also received regulatory approvals in the European Union and additional countries and regions worldwide. In 2016, Exelixis granted Ipsen exclusive rights for the commercialization and further clinical development of cabozantinib outside of the U.S. and Japan. In 2017, Exelixis granted exclusive rights to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the commercialization and further clinical development of cabozantinib for all future indications in Japan. Exelixis holds the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize cabozantinib in the U.S.

CABOMETYX is not indicated as a treatment for metastatic CRPC.

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ (cabozantinib), COTELLIC (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery — all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks of Exelixis. MINNEBRO is a registered trademark of Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.

