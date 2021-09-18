checkAd

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presents Late Breaker Oral Presentation of Poziotinib Data in First-Line NSCLC Patients with HER2 Exon 20 Insertion Mutations at ESMO Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.09.2021, 14:45  |  44   |   |   

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced the presentation of safety and efficacy results from Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial. This data is from 48 first-line patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations who received 16mg of oral poziotinib once daily. These results showed a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 44%, as evaluated centrally by an independent image review committee using RECIST 1.1 criteria. The data was presented as a late breaker at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 taking place in Paris on September 16-20, 2021.

“The data presented in Paris from Cohort 4 is very encouraging,” said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “There currently is no specific approved treatment for NSCLC patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. This data represents a significant milestone in our development of poziotinib for patients with a significant medical need.”

A copy of the ESMO presentation titled, “Efficacy and safety of poziotinib in treatment-naïve NSCLC harboring HER2 exon 20 mutations: A multinational Phase 2 study (ZENITH20-4)” presented by Dr. Robin Cornelissen, from the Erasmus MC Cancer Institute in Rotterdam, is available on Spectrum’s corporate website at https://investor.sppirx.com/events-and-presentations.

ZENITH20 Trial Design and Early Safety and Efficacy Data for Cohort 4

Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial is enrolling treatment-naïve NSCLC patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. This cohort is investigating the efficacy of poziotinib with a QD and BID (ongoing) dosing strategy. Poziotinib 16mg was administered orally once daily for the first 48 patients allowing dose reductions/interruptions for toxicity. The primary endpoint was ORR evaluated centrally by an independent image review committee using RECIST 1.1 criteria. Secondary endpoints included disease control rate (DCR), duration of response (DoR), progression-free survival (PFS) and safety.

The primary endpoint of ORR was 44% (95% CI:29.5-58.8%) in the 48 treated patients including one complete response. 88% of patients (42/48) showed tumor reduction with a DCR of 75%. Median DoR was 5.4 months (range 2.8-19.1+). Median PFS was 5.6 months (range 0-20.2+). 88% of patients had dose interruptions and 77% had reductions from the 16mg QD starting dose, while 13% had adverse event (AE) related discontinuations. The most common treatment related Grade ≥ 3 AEs were rash (35%), stomatitis (20%), diarrhea (14%), and paronychia (8%). In addition, only 1 patient experienced Grade ≥ 3 pneumonitis. Poziotinib demonstrated clinically meaningful anti-tumor activity in newly diagnosed NSCLC patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations with 16mg QD dosing. The safety profile was manageable and similar to previously seen in previous studies and other second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors. The 8mg BID portion of Cohort 4 is continuing to actively recruit.

Seite 1 von 3
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presents Late Breaker Oral Presentation of Poziotinib Data in First-Line NSCLC Patients with HER2 Exon 20 Insertion Mutations at ESMO Congress 2021 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced the presentation of safety and efficacy results from Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial. This data is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Grant of Options
COIN ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
LONGEVERON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Longeveron ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and Bakkt Holdings, LLC Announce Effectiveness of Registration ...
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income ...
HONEST COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Honest ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
COINBASE GLOBAL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21SPPI Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Data for Poziotinib in First-Line NSCLC Patients with HER2 Exon 20 Mutations at the Upcoming ESMO Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21SPPI INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SPPI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21SPECTRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten