Personalis Receives New VA MVP Task Order and Record Quarterly Orders From Oncology Customers; Reconfirms Total Revenue Outlook for 2021 with Further Accelerated Oncology Growth

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP) has issued a new task order under its current contract with the company, with a value of up to approximately $10 million. The company also announced that it has received, so far in Q3, more than $25M in orders from its oncology customers, a new record. Together these orders allow the company to reconfirm its total revenue outlook for 2021, with oncology revenue growth now projected to be at least 50% above 2020.

“We are extremely pleased with our on-going relationship with the VA MVP, which represents the largest whole genome sequencing project in the United States,” said John West, Chief Executive Officer. “Although this new task order is less than in pre-Covid years, we do expect this program to continue for many years to come, and to reaccelerate after the pandemic. In addition, our record oncology orders have largely offset the VA MVP order decline. Oncology orders received so far in Q3 have already exceeded the orders received in the first half of 2021, and are more than double our level in Q3 2020.”