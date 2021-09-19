Personalis Receives New VA MVP Task Order and Record Quarterly Orders From Oncology Customers; Reconfirms Total Revenue Outlook for 2021 with Further Accelerated Oncology Growth
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP) has issued a new task order under its current contract with the company, with a value of up to approximately $10 million. The company also announced that it has received, so far in Q3, more than $25M in orders from its oncology customers, a new record. Together these orders allow the company to reconfirm its total revenue outlook for 2021, with oncology revenue growth now projected to be at least 50% above 2020.
“We are extremely pleased with our on-going relationship with the VA MVP, which represents the largest whole genome sequencing project in the United States,” said John West, Chief Executive Officer. “Although this new task order is less than in pre-Covid years, we do expect this program to continue for many years to come, and to reaccelerate after the pandemic. In addition, our record oncology orders have largely offset the VA MVP order decline. Oncology orders received so far in Q3 have already exceeded the orders received in the first half of 2021, and are more than double our level in Q3 2020.”
Personalis has delivered over 140,000 whole human genomes to date, and with this new task order remains on track to reach its goal of 150,000 by the end of 2021. Personalis also takes advantage of this experience and infrastructure to offer whole genome sequencing in cancer, and expects this to be an increasingly important contributor to its business in the future.
The performance period for the new VA MVP task order will be September 17, 2021 through March 31, 2022. Realizing revenue from this contract is subject to the receipt of samples from the VA MVP and performance of services by Personalis. The cumulative value of task orders received to date from the VA MVP has increased to approximately $185M. Following a pause during the pandemic, the VA MVP has resumed enrollment, now with approximately 840,000 veterans and the ultimate goal of enrolling two million.
Some of the new oncology orders received are for prospective projects, which are expected to provide revenue over several years, compared with retrospective projects that may be completed in less than two years. The company now expects that its oncology business will become the larger portion of its total revenue in 2022 and, long-term, the company expects that it represents Personalis’ largest market opportunity.
