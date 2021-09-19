Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 with Defactinib in Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Showing Encouraging Response Rates and Progression-Free Survival Presented at ESMO 2021

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced a mini oral presentation highlighting updated data from the ongoing investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME study. The FRAME study, led by The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, is investigating VS-6766, Verastem’s RAF/MEK inhibitor, in combination with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with low grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC). The findings will be presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021, taking place September 16-21, 2021.

“Low-grade serous ovarian cancer is a rare, slow-growing cancer that does not respond well to chemotherapy or hormone therapy, and disproportionately affects younger women. The results presented at ESMO this year show that VS-6766 combined with defactinib continues to demonstrate encouraging response rates in patients with LGSOC, including a 46% partial response rate across the overall patient population and a 64% partial response rate in patients with KRAS-mutated LGSOC, with manageable rates of side-effects,” said Dr Susana Banerjee, MBBS, MA, PhD, FRCP, lead author of the presentation, Team Leader in Women’s Cancers at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Consultant Medical Oncologist and Research Lead for The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust Gynaecology Unit.

“It’s particularly promising that the combination was also effective in patients who had previously received a MEK inhibitor. I am delighted that this drug combination has shown such encouraging results in a group of patients who urgently need new treatments.”

“The investigator-sponsored FRAME study, the initial results of which led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant Breakthrough Therapy designation for the VS-6766 and defactinib combination in LGSOC, continues to be instrumental in providing the foundational data for safety, efficacy and durability in this novel combination for RAS pathway tumors,” said Brian Stuglik, Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Oncology. “These data indicate that combining VS-6766 with defactinib results in promising response rates and median progression-free survival in patients who have already received MEK inhibitors. Verastem’s company-sponsored, registration-directed Phase 2 RAMP 201 study evaluating VS-6766 both alone and in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC is ongoing and we look forward to reporting top-line results from the selection portion of the study during the first half of 2022.”