Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin Combination Therapy Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.09.2021, 17:30  |  45   |   |   

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) and Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today presented interim data from two cohorts of the phase 1b/2 innovaTV 205 multi-cohort, open-label trial of tisotumab vedotin in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021 as part of a featured mini oral presentation. Initial results from these two dose expansion cohorts of the study showed encouraging and durable anti-tumor activity with tisotumab vedotin in combination with carboplatin (Cohort D) as first-line therapy for patients with advanced cervical cancer who had not received prior systemic therapy, with a 55% objective response rate (ORR) and with tisotumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab (Cohort F) for patients with advanced cervical cancer who experienced disease progression after 1-2 lines of prior systemic therapy, with a 38% ORR. Both combinations demonstrated a manageable and acceptable safety profile, with no new safety signals identified.

“For patients diagnosed with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, there is a need for additional treatment options in the first-, second- and third-line settings,” said Ignace B. Vergote, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder of European Network of Gynaecological Oncological Trial groups (ENGOT), and lead investigator on the innovaTV 205/ENGOT-cx8/GOG-3024 clinical trial. “Interim results from the innovaTV 205 study show the potential for tisotumab vedotin to treat these patients with encouraging response rates in combination with carboplatin and also in combination with pembrolizumab.”

“As we advance our clinical development program for tisotumab vedotin into earlier lines of therapy in cervical cancer, we’re encouraged by these interim results of the combination cohorts with tisotumab vedotin,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Seagen. “Based on these results from the innovaTV 205 study, we also plan to evaluate tisotumab vedotin further in various combinations in first-line metastatic or recurrent cervical cancer.”

“We are pleased to share the initial results from the innovaTV 205 study, as these data build upon our understanding of the potential for tisotumab vedotin as a combination therapy in first- and second-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Genmab. “We recognize the need for new therapies for patients with cervical cancer globally and are committed to advancing the tisotumab vedotin development program.”

