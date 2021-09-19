ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination significantly improved overall survival in patients with advanced NSCLC

Phase 3 trial met its primary and key secondary endpoints

Libtayo is one of two PD-(L)1 inhibitors to demonstrate positive Phase 3 results in first-line advanced NSCLC irrespective of histology both as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy

Trial enrolled patients with varied baseline characteristics, including squamous and non-squamous histologies and all PD-L1 expression levels; 84% had an ECOG 1 performance status (reduced daily functioning)



PARIS and TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – September 19, 2021 - Positive Phase 3 results for Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Libtayo (cemiplimab) combination treatment were presented today during a late-breaking session at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2021. The trial, which met its primary overall survival (OS) endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, assessed the investigational use of PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in combination with a physician’s choice of platinum-doublet chemotherapy (Libtayo combination) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) irrespective of histology and across all PD-L1 expression levels, compared to chemotherapy alone. These results were also achieved in a patient population with varied baseline characteristics and will form the basis of regulatory submissions, including in the U.S. and European Union (EU).

“Libtayo added to chemotherapy significantly improved patient outcomes, extending median overall survival to 22 months and median progression-free survival to 8 months,” said Miranda Gogishvili, M.D., an oncologist at the High Technology Medical Center University Clinic, in Tbilisi, Georgia and a trial investigator. “Exploratory analyses showed that survival improvements were seen across squamous and non-squamous histologies and in patients with reduced daily functioning, with 43% of patients having squamous disease and 84% having an ECOG 1 performance status. Furthermore, in another exploratory analysis, the Libtayo combination helped delay deterioration in patient-reported quality of life and pain symptoms.”